Meghan Markle, Prince Harry served brutal swipe on Saturday Night Live

Colin Jost was a little too harsh on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the latest jibe.

The Saturday Night Live host addressed the upcoming spin-off of Suits and Meghan’s potential return to acting while taking a brutal swipe at Prince Harry during the Weekend Update segment.

“It will focus on Meghan Markle’s character struggle to balance her legal career while also caring for an unemployed immigrant,” the 41-year-old comedian said as the poster featuring the Suits cast got replaced by the duke’s.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the hit legal drama will return for a spin-off based in Los Angeles following its successful run on Netflix.

It’s unclear whether the original cast, including Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan, among others will return.

However, the Duchess of Sussex has been tipped to make an acting comeback to cope with rumoured financial crisis.

Speculations gained momentum after it was revealed that screenwriter Aaron Korsh created a character named Erica, custom-tailored for the former actress.

According to the Daily Mail, Erica, an African-American woman in her 30s, is strong-headed and career-oriented who is “smarter than everyone” and enjoys and eventful personal life.