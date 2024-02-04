Drake unable to move on from ex-girlfriend Rihanna: Watch

File Footage

Accusations arise as Drake faces criticism for seemingly unable to 'move on' from ex-girlfriend Rihanna, as he declines to perform their song at a recent concert.

A fan recorded the 37-year-old Grammy winner addressing the audience while their 2016 collaboration, Work, played in the background.

The 35-year-old billionaire is also mentioned in the context.

He said into a microphone, 'I don't sing this song anymore. You can sing it for me.'

Drake and Rihanna are rumoured to have had an on-off romance that lasted for several years before ending for good sometime in 2016.

The jab is the latest from Drake, who also slighted the Bajan songstress on his October 2023 album For The Dogs.

Fans and critics quickly took to social media app X to weigh in on his behavior, labelling it 'obsessive' and 'weird.'

One user simply stated: 'He is so weird.'

Drake's refusal to sing Work was also met with some support and empathy.

One X user chimed in, 'Y'all talk like you would be able to move on from Rihanna,' with laughing emoji.

Someone else agreed, 'It's Rihanna, who would be able to move on from Rihanna,' while also laughing.

And yet another fan wrote, 'Honestly, I don't blame him.'

Last fall Drake appeared to take multiple swipes at Rihanna in lyrics from the song Fear of Heights.

In one line he says: 'Why they make it sound like I'm still hung up on you? That could never be.'

In May 2018 Rihanna told Vogue: 'We don't have a friendship now, but we're not enemies either.'



