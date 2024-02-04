Jennifer Lopez, Latto, Redman join forces for 'This Is Me Now' on SNL

Jennifer Lopez, Redman, Latto groove to Lopez' titular track

Jennifer Lopez made her fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on Saturday, February 3.

The performance featured Jennifer’s upcoming album This Is Me Now, which will later be accompanied by an Amazon original film.

Lopez offered insight into the album’s lead single, Can’t Get Enough, throwing in a taste of her theatrics.

She grooved to the beat, dressed in black and white, with dancers joining in to celebrate the wedding bash.

The titular song is said to be greatly inspired by her romance with husband Ben Affleck.

The audience surprisingly jumped to rapper Latto’s grand entry, joining in forces with Lopez midway.

While Latto's appearance was short-lived, she didn't once miss a beat, grooving along to the 54-year-old singer's lead single.

The performance further opened doors for other rappers to make surprise appearances, followed by the American DJ Redman’s alluring entrance, adding another verse to Can’t Get Enough.

This Is Me Now is all set to release on February 16, 2024.