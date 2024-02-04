Is Jeremy Renner reprising his MCU role?

Jeremy Renner is being candid regarding his willingness to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hawkeye.



More than a year after his almost deadly snowplough accident on January 1, 2023, he recently discussed his possible return to The Avengers franchise in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m always game,” Renner said. “I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready.”

The Mayor of Kingstown actor, who was struck by a 14,300-pound snowcat at his Reno, Nevada, home and suffered 30 broken bones, also talked about how encouraging his MCU co-stars have been.

“All those guys come to my bedside and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me,” he added. “It would be something."

Jeremy Renner updates about his health

Renner provided an update on his health and recuperation process at other points throughout the interview.

“[I’m doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing… I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]… I got to set goals for myself. I’ll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger,” The Hurt Locker actor said. “It’s a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There’s always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that’s what I look forward to.”

He added, “It’s hard for me to look back, to be honest with you. It’s hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, ’cause there’s always another obstacle for me right now.”