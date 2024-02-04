Ashanti and Nelly ignite pregnancy buzz after sizzling Miami performance

Baby on the way? Ashanti's miami show with Nelly sparks pregnancy speculation.

Nelly and Ashanti continue to keep the public guessing of baby on board.

While reports emerged at the end of last year hinting at an impending addition to the family, both stars have remained tight-lipped about the alleged pregnancy.

In a recent performance, Ashanti subtly fueled speculation by placing her hand over her stomach, prompting a flurry of fan theories.



Notably, Ashanti's fashion choices have also become the subject of intrigue, with the R&B sensation opting for stunning yet unusually oversized outfits.

From a loosely fitting t-shirt during a performance with Ja Rule to a recent event ensemble designed to conveniently conceal any potential baby bump, the couple's actions have only heightened curiosity.

Setting the stage ablaze at the 10th-anniversary celebration of E11EVEN in Miami on February 2, power couple Ashanti and Nelly had fans on their feet with a memorable performance.

The event featured a surprise appearance by Fat Joe, who not only added to the musical magic with a joint performance of What's Luv? but also claimed credit for reuniting the former flames.

In an Instagram Live session, Fat Joe revealed that he played a pivotal role in bringing Nelly and Ashanti back together during a Verzuz event, ultimately paving the way for their renewed connection.