Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to produce sequel of Netflix docuseries?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are working on some exciting projects for Netflix, are reportedly planning to drop the sequel of their explosive docuseries amid an intensifying rift with the royal family.

In conversation with The Mirror, renowned publicist Lynn Carratt shared her thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's possible future content.

She said, "It seems that Harry and Meghan are putting all their energy this year in upping the ante with their TV production company Archewell Productions, however, they’re currently on the lookout for a new production manager after Bennett Levine quit."



For the unversed, the California-based couple's Archewell Productions manager Bennett Levine recently confirmed that he was quitting his role in less than two years.

This news came amid the growing financial woes of Harry and Meghan.

Lynn claimed that "the couple could be trying to secure an extension with Netflix" after facing the fresh blow.

However, the journalist believes that the well-known streaming giant "is after 'juicy,' content from Meghan and Harry in the form of a feature documentary about their Royal past."

"So perhaps their unscripted shows could be a second series of their Harry & Meghan docuseries and a documentary about Africa that Harry is keen to make," she further shared.