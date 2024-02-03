Meghan Markle receives good news after backlash over ‘biggest crime’

Meghan Markle might have had a sour start to 2024, however, things are not indicative of the entire year ahead.



According to PR expert Luana Ribeira, the Duchess of Sussex might spark sympathy in the hearts of British public, following relentless bullying and intense scrutiny over every miniscule action.

The former actress recently accompanied her husband Prince Harry to the red carpet premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica, and to say it did not fend well with the Sussexes’ critics would be an understatement.

The founder of Dauntless PR weighed in on the thought process of Britons, who she claimed “love the underdog,” hence, expressed hope that they might put a stop to the trolling soon.

"If they feel you’ve put yourself on a pedestal, they’ll want to knock you down but the opposite is also true,” the expert claimed. “When someone attracts a lot of criticism and abuse, the tide of public opinion generally starts to turn in their favour."

"I think this may well be starting to happen for Meghan Markle,” she explained.

"As someone so obviously in the public eye, her every move is scrutinised and I think many people will be starting to think she doesn’t deserve the level of vitriol she attracts."

"I don’t think she’ll be coming first in any popularity contests yet but if her biggest crime is attending a film premiere with her husband, she may start to win more people round,” Luana added.