Anne Hathaway's new haircut echoes her role in The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway debuts fresh new fringe haircut for upcoming film The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway’s recent micro-fringe haircut for her upcoming film The Idea of You reminded fans of her spectacular role in The Devil Wears Prada, according to InStyle.

Hathaway, 41, took to Instagram, unleashing her fresh new haircut, captioning the post as: “Calling all #Moonheads: @sxsw has chosen #TheIdeaofYou for their closing night film!

"Adapted from @robinnelee’s incredible book, this film was directed by Michael Showalter and co-stars @nicholasgalitzine as #hayescampbell."

"Co-produced by Gabrielle Union, Cathy Shulman, and myself(!), I really think it’s something special—I’m so glad SXSW agrees! #uncloseme.”

Fans went absolute gaga over her new styled look, commenting: “WE NEED THE TRAILER,” as well as “this will be my favorite movie 2024.”



A third user gushed, adding, “I need to see that movie NOW.”

The star influenced several other actresses into falling prey to Hathaway’s hair-styling skills.

Camilla Cabello and Zendaya, both debuted similar fringe haircuts, pulling off the same hairstyles last month.

The Dark Knight Rises actress has paved the way for many more actress to come.