Tony Goldwyn replaces Sam Waterston on ‘Law & Order’ as actor exits cast

Sam Waterston replaced by Tony Goldwyn on NBC's Law & Order

Sam Waterston is gearing up to say goodbye to Law & Order.



On February 22, Waterston will make his farewell appearance as District Attorney Jack McCoy, the character he portrayed in almost 400 episodes of the NBC series.

Tony Goldwyn (Oppenheimer, Scandal), who will play the next district attorney, will join the cast after Waterston leaves.

Prior to his death in the series, Goldwyn portrayed Frank Goren in the Law & Order spinoff Criminal Intent. On Law & Order, Goldwyn will portray a brand-new character.

Second Opinion, the Season 5 premiere (1994) marked Waterston's on-screen debut for the show.

For his portrayal of McCoy, he received nominations for three Emmy Awards and a SAG Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1997, 1999, and 2000.

Additionally, he has played the same role in a number of other endeavours, such as the offshoot shows Law & Order: Trial by Jury and Law & Order Special Victims Unit.

In a special message, Waterston addressed the series' audience.

“Greetings, you wonderful people. It’s a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order‘s absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next. An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable.

I’m more grateful to you than I can say. L&O’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side. Thank you, Sam”

Law & Order is a police procedural and legal drama that presents a case from the perspectives of the police and the prosecutors.

The show is based on real-life events that are "ripped from the headlines." Now in its 23rd season, it's the longest-running police enforcement television series on television. On Thursday nights, at 8/7 p.m. central time, NBC airs new episodes.

Hugh Dancy, Mehcad Brooks, Reid Scott, Camryn Manheim, and Odelya Halevi are among the other stars of this season.