Prince William 'struggling' to calm kids amid Kate Middleton's health scare

Kate Middleton’s health condition is allegedly not fending well for husband Prince William and their three kids.

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery last month and spent a fortnight at the London Clinic in Marylebone, before being discharged to continue her recovery at home.

As she continues to stay bed-ridden until full recovery, the future King of England is pulling the weight on her behalf.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed that William is “he’s doing everything he can to stay strong for Kate so she can focus entirely on her health. He’s assured her that they will get through this together.”

However, they claimed that William is only now realizing the extent of workload his beloved wife is used to undertaking.

“William has been struggling — he had no idea she did so much every day,” the insider explained. “He’s juggling quality time with the kids and some of the royal work that couldn’t be avoided, though he did drastically scale back his planned appearances.”

Moreover, it has been hard for the prince to clearly explain the condition of Kate to their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for whom “it’s been really scary”.

“[William] is doing his best to manage their fears while also sharing his own feelings in a way that perhaps his own father didn’t do so well.

“He knows from Kate that it’s critical he handles this situation delicately for their emotional well-being,” the source added.