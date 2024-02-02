Usher explains why his children do not want him to attend their school events

Usher shares why his children want to keep him away from their school events

Usher has recently confessed he’s not invited to his own children’s events since he’s a popular figure.



“My kids – sometimes, they don’t want me to come,” said the singer on Club Shay Shay podcast.

Dishing out the reason, Usher, who is all set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, revealed, “They don’t want me to be at their basketball game or their recital, or they wanna be very, very low-key, ‘cause they don’t want that energy.”

“They don’t want, ‘Oh Dad walked into the room and took all their focus off me,” continued the 45-year-old.

Usher, who is a father of four, stated, “It’s hard, because I try my hardest to have that empathy, but I wanna be there.”

The musician mentioned, “There have been countless times where I sat at the back of the room, quiet trying to keep myself as small as possible and be as quiet as I possibly can,” to support his children without distraction.

During the podcast interview, Usher opened up about the difference between him and his children’s upbringing.

“That access and that reality that they’re looking at – it gives them some expectation and unfortunately I can’t take it back,” noted the singer.

Usher pointed out, “I walked so that we could ride. And now that you’re riding, I want you to understand the importance of walking.”

“Their normal is different than our normal ... the expectation is actually higher. That’s the one thing that I have empathy for my children,” added the singer.