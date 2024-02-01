Lana Del Rey to release new country album ‘Lasso’ in September 2024

Lana Del Rey is going country.
Speaking to the audience at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event on Wednesday, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker announced that she is releasing a new album entitled Lasso in September this year.
The 38-year-old songstress reflected that there is a huge shift happening in the music industry, and she’s hopping on board.
“If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said.
Lasso will be Lana’s 10th studio album following her Grammy-nominated Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd last year.
The Young and Beautiful singer further revealed that she will work alongside her regular collaborator Jack Antonoff and country musician Luke Laird for the upcoming project.
“That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years,” she added.
The announcement followed Lana’s admission that she will eventually be ready to venture into motherhood – following her split from Evan Winiker.
But before she gets there, the chart-topping musician declared that she has “more to explore” in the world.
Kelce on romance with Swift: 'We are supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it’s nothing more than that'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first linked after he spoke about his bracelet attempt on his podcast back in July
Harry Styles is reportedly anticipating a surprise from Taylor Russell as he turns 30 today
Sophie Turner began dating Peregrine Pearson just a month after she divorced Joe Jonas
Son Ye Jin is a South Korean actress who starred in classics, including Crash Landing on You and A Moment to Remember
King Charles and royal family seemingly decide to free Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of royal shackles