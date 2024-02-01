Lana Del Rey to release new country album ‘Lasso’ in September 2024

Lana Del Rey is branching out into country music with her upcoming album ‘Lasso’

Lana Del Rey is going country.

Speaking to the audience at Billboard’s pre-Grammy event on Wednesday, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker announced that she is releasing a new album entitled Lasso in September this year.

The 38-year-old songstress reflected that there is a huge shift happening in the music industry, and she’s hopping on board.

“If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said.

Lasso will be Lana’s 10th studio album following her Grammy-nominated Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd last year.

The Young and Beautiful singer further revealed that she will work alongside her regular collaborator Jack Antonoff and country musician Luke Laird for the upcoming project.

“That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years,” she added.

The announcement followed Lana’s admission that she will eventually be ready to venture into motherhood – following her split from Evan Winiker.

But before she gets there, the chart-topping musician declared that she has “more to explore” in the world.