Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'fueling anti-royalist sentiment'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest stunt has sparked anger among royal fans and experts who are asking the Firm to strip the Sussex of their royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced massive backlash for allegedly fueling 'anti-royalist sentiment'.

Royal expert Sarah Vine shared her thoughts on why Harry and Meghan should be "set set free", claiming: "By choosing to break cover in such vehemently anti-monarchist company, the Duke and Duchess appear to be sending a very clear signal to the Palace."

"It appears to me that they intend to use their royal connection to undermine both the individual reputations of members of the Royal Family and that of the institution as a whole," she wrote for the Daily Mail.



She went on claiming that the Montecito-based couple are "helping to fuel anti-royalist sentiment throughout the Commonwealth and elsewhere."



However, she went on expressing her inner feelings in her words, saying: "I hope that I am wrong."



"The late Queen, who loved the Commonwealth and used her position to foster forgiveness and understanding, would be heartbroken. As for King Charles, I can see only one course of action: he should give them what they claim to want and set them free of their royal shackles by stripping them, finally, of all titles," added Vine.

It comes after Harry and Meghan's proud appearance with Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife. Holness has been a long-standing critic on the country's relationship with the monarchy.