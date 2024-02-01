Prince Edward ‘taking a break’ from royal duties despite royal crisis

Prince Edward latest royal 'takin g a break' from royal duties

Prince Edward is the latest royal to step back from their royal duties and take a break, following the hospitalisations of King Charles and Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 59, is taking a brief hiatus after completing his overseas trips to commonwealth country South Africa and British territory St. Helena earlier this month, reported The Telegraph.

The news comes after Prince William also cleared is calendar to be by his wife’s side and support their family during this time.

It’s standard for the royals to take a short time off after busy trips. A look at the Royal Diary suggests that Prince Edward is not expected to step out again for another week.

With the Duke of Edinburgh also taking a break from royal engagements, the women in the royal family would be taking charge.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh will be having a busy schedule ahead while the senior most members of the royal family also recover from the health crisis.

It was announced earlier in January that Catherine, Princess of Wales had undergone a ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and she is continuing to recover at home.

King Charles was also discharged from the hospital after he had his prostrate surgery.