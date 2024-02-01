Travis Kelce handled Taylor Swift spotlight ‘well’: Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe reflects on Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

NFL’s Shannon Sharpe has nothing but praises for Travis Kelce handling his relationship with Taylor Swift.



Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe claims the tight end is more than ready for the limelight that comes with dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, having mentored Travis Kelce.

“I don’t know her personally, but for him — knowing him the way I do — I don’t think he involves himself with somebody that’s not of the highest quality and a person of good character,” Sharpe, 55, told Us Weekly promoting his upcoming Super Bowl commercial with OIKOS.

“I think they make a cute couple.”

With his professional accomplishment as a player for the Kansas City Chiefs and his 2023 Super Bowl LVII opponent, Jason Kelce, Kelce's star has been rising in recent years. But Sharpe is aware that Swift's relationship elevated the 34-year-old athlete to a new level of notoriety.

“I think he’s handled it well,” Sharpe said.

“As long as you understand the main thing is the main thing. Don’t forget now: you’re a football player. Now, I understand that he’s dating Taylor Swift, and she’s as big as we have in the universe, but your job still requires you to be great at playing the game of football. And I think he’s done a great job of that.”

According to Sharpe, Travis' talent was always going to draw attention.

“When you are great, you’re used to being in the spotlight. Now, this is a different type of spotlight,” the former Broncos tight end told Us.

“It’s a lot hotter when you deal with someone of her magnitude. I think she’s great. … I’m very excited for him, but I think he’s done a great job because he understands the scrutiny that was going to come along with it.”