Jessica Biel stands by Justin Timberlake, celebrates birthday despite setbacks

Justin Timberlake's 43rd birthday marked with love from Jessica Biel.

Jessica Biel took to Instagram on Wednesday to mark husband Justin Timberlake's 43rd birthday.

Justin who recently faced challenges with his single Selfish due to a Britney Spears fan campaign, was featured in a heartfelt montage on Biel's main page.

The compilation included clips and images capturing the couple's special moments.



The Instagram caption, addressed to Biel's 13.8 million followers, conveyed unwavering support: "I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe."

The tribute kicked off with a charming video of the couple enjoying a drive, with Timberlake behind the wheel, both sharing smiles.

Another snippet featured a Bond pose with a friend, while Justin displayed a walk in a spacious room, with Jessica following closely.

One image showed Timberlake kissing her head with the Eiffel Tower in the background, while another featured a sweet selfie of the couple.

Throwback photos from Halloween, including a Toy Story-themed costume with one of their children, and a snapshot of Timberlake kissing Biel's pregnant stomach.