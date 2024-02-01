Danny Masterson sent to maximum security prison after being denied bail

Danny Masterson was recently denied bail on the basis of him being a flight risk

Danny Masterson won’t be a free man for a very long time.

Per The Wrap, the disgraced actor has been transferred to the maximum-security Corcoran State Prison in Central California – famously known for housing the likes of cult leader Charles Mason and Robert F Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan.

Over the last month, Masterson, 47, was serving time in North Kern State Prison in Delano, California – a medium security prison. During his time there, the That 70s Show star sought for bail.

But last week, judge Charlaine Olmedo of the Los Angeles Superior Court denied the bail pending appeal, noting that Masterson is a flight risk.

“In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful,” Olmedo wrote in the order, according to Deadline.

Now, Masterson finds himself in Corcoran’s Level 4 maximum security housing unit – the utmost level of security – as he serves his 30-years-to-life sentence for rape.

According to records, the former actor will not be eligible for parole until 2024, by which time he will be 66 years old.