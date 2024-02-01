Kelly Clarkson opens up about her prediabetes diagnosis before weight loss

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson has recently opened up about her prediabetes diagnosis prior to her weight loss.



“Well, I was told I was prediabetic,” said the musician during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week.

Kelly continued, “That was literally what happened. … Well, I wasn’t shocked.”

“I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. They did, they were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet,’” stated the singer.

Kelly revealed she waited two years until she ultimately decided, “OK, I’ll do something about it.”

Kelly also mentioned that she “dropped weight” because the singer started listening to her doctor.

“I eat a healthy mix of foods. And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she previously told PEOPLE.

Kelly spilled to the outlet, “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

However, the American Idol alum mentioned that the real reason behind shedding her weight was her son and daughter.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum,” she added.

Not only that, Kelly pointed out that her move from Los Angeles to New York City also helped her weight loss journey.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down,” explained the songstress.