Zayn Malik shares what he’s looking forward in 2024

Zayn Malik has recently shared what he’s looking forward in 2024.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the former One Direction star revealed, “I want to release new music.”
He remarked, “I've been working on this project for about six years now, so I can't wait. It has been a while.”
When questioned about his goals for this year, Zayn replied, “In 2024, I'm setting the bar high.”
“Going to continue to explore and expand my creative boundaries in music, Mixoloshe, and other projects,” continued the 31-year-old.
However, the question is how to stay motivated to the goals?
Zayn reflected, “It's hard! You have to stay focused and believe in yourself.”
“Surrounding yourself with people who help you grow and believe in you is essential too,” he stated.
Elsewhere in the interview, the singer, who is the co-owner of the brand Mixoloshe, spoke highly about his beverage brand.
“Mixoloshe is about authenticity and quality. We're not just creating non-alcoholic versions of drinks,” mentioned the musician.
Zayn underlined, “Balance is key in everything. It's about moderation and making mindful choices that align with your lifestyle and values.”
“Whether it's in your diet, your work, or your personal life, finding that equilibrium is crucial,” he pointed out.
Zayn added, “For me, it's about staying true to myself and ensuring I make time for the things and people I love.”
