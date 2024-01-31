Kurt Russell subtly takes a swipe at Solid Snake character in Metal Gear Solid

Kurt Russell on voicing Solid Snake in Hideo Kojimo's Metal Gear Solid

Kurt Russell seemingly took a dig at Metal Gear Solid franchise for borrowing from his character to create Solid Snake.

The 72-year-old actor revealed that he didn’t voice Solid Snake in Hideo Kojimo’s video game, shutting down rumours about the role offer.



The Thing actor exclusively told GQ that he’s “a movie guy,” adding that he prefers signing on new roles instead of filling in the existing ones.

“I wasn’t interested in expanding, financially, off of something that we had created, or that I had created in terms of character.”

“I get business people, sure. ‘We could do this with that, or we could do this with that.’ I look at it and go, ‘That’s not written by John [Carpenter]," he noted.

"That doesn’t smell right.’ John’s not here to do this with. I’m not going to do that. Let’s go do something new. Let’s go do something fresh. Let’s go create another iconic character rather than saying, ‘What can we bleed off of this iconic character?’” the actor said.

Speculations went rife about Russell voicing the character in the action-adventure stealth video game due to Solid Snake's similarities with his character Bob 'Snake' Plissken in film Escape from New York.



He went on to talk about his interests and preferences, noting: “There have been many different times when people wanted to do something. I don’t know. I’m a movie guy.”

The actor continued, “You’ve got to understand that, from my point of view, whether it’s Elvis, or Snake Plissken, or Jack Burton, or R.J. MacReady, that was that project. That was that thing. You get into that mindset. You create that. You want to make that world happen.”

MGS decided to go for David Hayter to play the phenomenal role of Snake. However, little can be assumed as to what the show would have looked like if Russell had played the role.

There were uncanny similarities between Big Boss and his son Solid Snake, as both characters were inspired by Russell’s character in the 1981 film.