Celine Dion to document struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome in new film

Celion Dion will chronicle her excruciating battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in the upcoming documentary.

The film, titled I Am: Celine Dion, will be available to stream on Prime Video at a date yet to be announced.

The My Heart Will Go On singer officially shared her diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder in December 2022, as she announced postponement of her world tour.

According to Variety, Dion said in a statement: “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

The singer also expressed hope in resuming her performing career, noting she is documenting her struggles to “help others who share this diagnosis.”

A statement from head of Amazon MGM Studios, Jennifer Salke explained the documentary is a “raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis.”

I Am: Celine Dion is directed by Hear and Now and Trees and Other Entanglements director Irene Taylor.