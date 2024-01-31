Gisele Bündchen calls Late Mother Vânia Nonnenmacher ‘Angel on Earth' in tribute

Gisele Bündchen pays tribute to late mother Vânia Nonnenmacher

Gisele Bündchen is remembering her mother.



Regarding the passing of her mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, the model spoke out.

After a valiant fight with cancer, the supermodel's adored mother passed away on Sunday at the age of 75.

Bündchen has now made her mother's passing known to the world. In honour of her late mother, she took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt statement along with a collection of her favourite pictures.

"Beloved mom, It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us. You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you," Bündchen wrote.

"Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace. I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me.”

The caption added, “You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams. Love you."

Not only was Nonnenmacher Bündchen's mother, but she also raised her five other siblings: Patricia, her twin sister, Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel.

Nonnenmacher had a devoted life, working as a bank teller and raising her six children in the Brazilian town of Horizontina with her husband, Valdir Bündchen, according to Brazilian source GHZ.