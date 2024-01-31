Avril Lavigne's skateboard romance with her 'Sk8er Boi' Nate Smith

Avril Lavigne was spotted enjoying a skateboarding session with her newfound love, TikTok country singer Nate Smith on Monday night.

The couple just concluded their date at the popular celebrity haunt Catch in West Hollywood, extended their evening by skateboarding through the city.



After dinner, the duo made a pit stop at a gas station, where they seized the opportunity to pull out their skateboards for a memorable end to their night.

Avril, famous for her 2002 hit Sk8er Boi, donned a hoodie to ward off the evening chill after dinner.

The pair was later seen hanging out in the back of a Ford truck, driven by a friend.

Exiting the truck bed, Nate stowed away a glass-bottled beverage, and both lovebirds grabbed their skateboards for a late-night session at a gas station.

Nate maintained his date-night ensemble, sporting a leather jacket, jeans, and a baseball cap.

Rising to TikTok fame in 2020 with his country song Wildfire, Nate Smith secured a deal with Sony Music Nashville a year later.

His self-titled studio album, released in April 2023 via Arista Nashville, featured hit singles like World on Fire, Whiskey on You, and Wreckage.