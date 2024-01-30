Avril Lavigne sparks new romance rumours months after Tyga split

Avril Lavigne may get her “happy ending” after all.

Months after her split with rapper Tyga, Lavigne has seemingly sparked a new romance with country artist Nate Smith.

On Monday evening, the Girlfriend hitmaker, 39, and Smith, 38, were spotted on what appeared to be a date night in West Hollywood.

Photograps obtained by the Daily Mail show the pair leaving Catch Steak, all dressed up in matching black ensembles.

Lavigne – flashing a giant smile – rocked velvet flares with a short-sleeved black tee that showed off her arm tattoos.

To finish off her aesthetic, the princess of punk wore heavy black eyeliner as well.

Meanwhile, Smith wore a black leather jacket over his all-black ‘fit – including a black cap – contrasted by the gold chains around his neck.

The date night comes just months after Lavigne finally called her on-off relationship with Tyga quits in October.

Her romance with Tyga followed her breakup with rapper Mod Sun – to whom she was engaged.

Lavigne and Mod Sun had a whirlwind romance, becoming engaged the same year they started dating in 2021.