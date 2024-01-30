 
Tuesday January 30, 2024
Entertainment

Avril Lavigne sparks new romance rumours months after Tyga split

Avril Lavigne was spotted on what looked like a date night with country singer Nate Smith

By Charles Leroy
January 30, 2024

Avril Lavigne may get her “happy ending” after all.

Months after her split with rapper Tyga, Lavigne has seemingly sparked a new romance with country artist Nate Smith.

On Monday evening, the Girlfriend hitmaker, 39, and Smith, 38, were spotted on what appeared to be a date night in West Hollywood.

Photograps obtained by the Daily Mail show the pair leaving Catch Steak, all dressed up in matching black ensembles.

Lavigne – flashing a giant smile – rocked velvet flares with a short-sleeved black tee that showed off her arm tattoos.

To finish off her aesthetic, the princess of punk wore heavy black eyeliner as well.

Meanwhile, Smith wore a black leather jacket over his all-black ‘fit – including a black cap – contrasted by the gold chains around his neck.

The date night comes just months after Lavigne finally called her on-off relationship with Tyga quits in October.

Her romance with Tyga followed her breakup with rapper Mod Sun – to whom she was engaged.

Lavigne and Mod Sun had a whirlwind romance, becoming engaged the same year they started dating in 2021.