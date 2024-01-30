Avril Lavigne sparks new romance rumours months after Tyga split

Avril Lavigne may get her “happy ending” after all.
Months after her split with rapper Tyga, Lavigne has seemingly sparked a new romance with country artist Nate Smith.
On Monday evening, the Girlfriend hitmaker, 39, and Smith, 38, were spotted on what appeared to be a date night in West Hollywood.
Photograps obtained by the Daily Mail show the pair leaving Catch Steak, all dressed up in matching black ensembles.
Lavigne – flashing a giant smile – rocked velvet flares with a short-sleeved black tee that showed off her arm tattoos.
To finish off her aesthetic, the princess of punk wore heavy black eyeliner as well.
Meanwhile, Smith wore a black leather jacket over his all-black ‘fit – including a black cap – contrasted by the gold chains around his neck.
The date night comes just months after Lavigne finally called her on-off relationship with Tyga quits in October.
Her romance with Tyga followed her breakup with rapper Mod Sun – to whom she was engaged.
Lavigne and Mod Sun had a whirlwind romance, becoming engaged the same year they started dating in 2021.
Ariana Madix is all set to play the role from January 29 till March 24 at the Ambassador Theatre
The Duchess of Sussex is "hyper-concerned about money" amid financial woes
With its latest poster and teaser, The Impossible Heir has garnered hype from fans worldwide
Queen Mary of Denmark gives Kate Middleton's vibe
Taylor Swift celebrated with Travis Kelce and his parents after his big Chiefs vs Ravens win
Kanye West reportedly restricted his wife, Bianca Censori, from using social media