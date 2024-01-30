Oprah Winfrey to go without party for 70th birthday, here’s why

Oprah Winfrey celebrates 70th birthday 'savouring moments'

Oprah Winfrey opted for something mature on the media personality's 70th birthday.



Although Oprah Winfrey is well-known for her love of throwing lavish parties, the media mogul is celebrating her 70th birthday in a unique way.

Winfrey will not be throwing any lavish parties to commemorate her milestone birthday, a representative for the former daytime talk show host tells ET. Winfrey goes into additional detail about this choice in an essay that was posted on Oprah Daily Monday.

"I had such pressure from all my friends to do something big, something special; to have a dinner, a party or luncheon -- or to go somewhere like a spa, a hike, a resort, or to meditate in Nepal," Winfrey admitted in the essay.

"I thought about it all, took in all their suggestions, and finally did what one friend, Wintley, recommended. He said, 'You're too blessed to stress. Savor the fragrances of your extraordinary life.' It reminded me of the last line of 'Love After Love,' one of my favorite poems by Derek Walcott: 'Sit. Feast on your life.'"

"So that’s what I've been doing -- going through old journals, photos, memory boxes, feasting, savoring, and marveling at the discovery, pain, joy, and wonder of 70 years of growing into the woman I am," she added.

As the new year approaches, the Colour Purple producer discusses her thoughts with readers, stating that she is considering the "poignancy of time passing."

She wrote, "What I celebrate this birthday (and beyond) is knowing that the person I know myself to be and the work that has come straight from being has mattered. At my age, you recognize the poignancy of time passing.

Seventy resonates, letting you know for sure that there are not as many years remaining as you've already consumed. I take great satisfaction in accepting that regardless of how many more suns are left -- the rising each time has been worth it."

In an effort to demonstrate to her fans how carefree she is, Winfrey even posted a video of herself jogging with her trainer and dog on Instagram.

"Celebrating 70 with a run on the beach. #healthisthebestgift. Thank you for all the birthday love," she captioned the post.



