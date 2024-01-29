Jamie Dornan gets emotional after ‘thinking’ of his wife

Jamie Dornan reveals thought of his wife makes him emotional

Jamie Dornan speaks highly of his wife Amelia Warner during his appearance on Desert Island Discs on Sunday.



Speaking on Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 4 show, the Fifty Shades of Grey star opened up about that the thought of his wife would get him through the problem.

The Irish actor then paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, revealing that the song would be top of the list as it reminded him of his wife, with whom he shares three daughters.

Lauren questioned, “Which one track of the eight you have shared with us today would you rush to save from the waves?”

“Forever by the Beach Boys,” responded Jamie.

While appreciating his wife, the actor added, “The one thing I would really need to get me through is the thought of my wife and everything that she has given me and our family.”

Earlier on the show, Lauren discussed about Jamie’s debut as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades after the original actor left the movie.

However, Jamie’s wife Amelia was heavily pregnant at the time and his late father Professor Jim Dornan, had to fly with them to Vancouver in case she went into labour.

“I'm amazed that Millie didn't just say no. Fair play to her what an unbelievable woman to hop on a private jet because we couldn't fly commercially with my dad on it because if she went into labour in the sky there needed to be an obstetrician,” explained the Belfast actor.

Jamie added, “That's in all seriousness. My dad had to come with us.”

The Heart of Stone actor disclosed that his father had complications from Covid decided to order a gin and tonic despite being “kind at work”.

“It was unbelievable. Dulcie was born three days later and we started filming,” added Jamie.