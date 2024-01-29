Ariana Grande ‘couldn’t care less’ about Ethan Slater backlash: Report

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating in 2023 after divorcing their respective spouses

Ariana Grande is blocking out the haters.

Per a new report by The National Enquirer, the pop icon, 30, has come to the realisation that nothing she says or does will change people’s already-formed opinions about her relationship with Ethan Slater, 31.

For context, Grande has recently faced accusations of being a serial “homewrecker” by fans – her latest alleged victim being Slater’s now-ex-wife and baby mama Lilly Jay, per a previous report by Page Six.

Now, the former Nickelodeon star “couldn’t care less” about speculations surrounding her relationship timeline.

“She realises that at this point there’s no way to change people’s minds,” an insider told the National Enquirer.

Notably, her attempts to shut down the rumour mill in her latest single, Yes, And? further backfired, with fans doubling down on their criticism and Grande’s alleged nonchalant attitude towards the whole situation.

After sparking their romance over the summers last year, people started questioning the seemingly suspicious timeline of their relationship.

The pair met on the set of the upcoming musical Wicked. At the time, Grande was married to Dalton Gomez and Slater had recently welcomed a son with Jay.

Amid speculations of their flirtatious behaviour with each other before they got divorced, insiders shut down any claims of infidelity.

But with the “homewrecker” allegations still going strong, the outlet reported that “the labels don’t bother [Grande].”