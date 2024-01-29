Sophie Turner debuts new beau Peregrine Pearson on Instagram

Sophie Turner finally introduced her new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, to her fans on Instagram after her messy split from Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones alum dropped a few fun-filled photos on the photo and video sharing application from her recent ski trip with Pearson and two other friends.

In the shared images, the 27-year-old actress appeared happy with the love of her life.

As soon the Hollywood actress shared photos from her vacation, fans rushed into the comments section, showering love on their favourite 'snow girl.'

One fan wrote, "She is going Instagram official with Peregrine."

"Seeing you happy is the best," another fan chimed in.

For the unversed, the Jonas Brothers frontman filed for divorce from Turner in September 2023 after four years of marriage.

Moreover, the former couple settled on a temporary agreement regarding the custody of their two daughters: Willa, 3, and one-year-old Delphine.

Interestingly, Jonas also started dating model Stormi Bree as the new pair spotted together a few times.