Prince Harry ‘urged’ to step down from charity amid shocking claims

Prince Harry has seemingly come under fire as his wildlife charity faces harrowing claims from indigenous people.

The Duke of Sussex is listed as a board member of the non-profit organisation African Parks, which manages 22 national parks and protected areas across 12 countries, via The Guardian.

Harry has served as the organisation’s president for six years.

According to shocking new report, Harry has been urged to step down from African park after allegations of rape and abuse against its eco-guards emerged in the Republic of the Congo.

Survival International, a London-based human rights organisation, has said that they wrote to Harry last May about concerns that people of Baka were being "violently abused by armed guards employed by the charity" when he was president of African Parks.

Harry responded back in two weeks via a letter promising to raise concerns. However, the Duke’s response was slammed as “very disappointing” by Fiore Longo, campaigns director at Survival International.

Now, the organisation is urging him to step down as that will “give a clear signal to this organisation that human rights abuses in the name of conservation are not tolerated anymore."

African Parks board and chief executive issued a statement that they have launched an investigation against the eco-guards.

In a report by The Mail, African Parks guards have abused the people of Baka. One woman claims that she was raped by a guard three years ago, with her attacker dismissed after an internal investigation and jailed for two months.