Princess Kate 'in pain' months before surgery: 'Palace is worried'

Princess Kate reportedly told about Prince William her health condition 'months ago'

Kate Middleton continues to fuel concerns of fans as days go by without an update on her health from the palace.

The Princess of Wales is currently recovering at the London Clinic after undergoing abdominal surgery last week on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

An official statement from Kensignton Palace confirmed at the time that Kate would stay in the hospital for at least a fortnight before returning home to resume her recovery period.



Her husband Prince William is also taking a step back from royal duties to be there for his future Queen as well as look after their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.



Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed that the mom of three had been in pain “for months” before she underwent the surgery for her mysterious condition.

Though the palace assured at the time of announcement, the condition was non-cancerous, it didn’t stop the royal watchers from making their own assumptions about the issue.

From hysterectomy and eating disorder to a tummy tuck, guesses poured in on the internet, fueling anticipation among the lot.

“The palace is worried,” the insider insisted to the outlet.