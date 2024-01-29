Princess Kate 'in pain' months before surgery: 'Palace is worried'

Kate Middleton continues to fuel concerns of fans as days go by without an update on her health from the palace.
The Princess of Wales is currently recovering at the London Clinic after undergoing abdominal surgery last week on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
An official statement from Kensignton Palace confirmed at the time that Kate would stay in the hospital for at least a fortnight before returning home to resume her recovery period.
Also Read: What happened to Kate Middleton?
Her husband Prince William is also taking a step back from royal duties to be there for his future Queen as well as look after their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed that the mom of three had been in pain “for months” before she underwent the surgery for her mysterious condition.
Though the palace assured at the time of announcement, the condition was non-cancerous, it didn’t stop the royal watchers from making their own assumptions about the issue.
Also Read: Kate Middleton will ‘bounce back’ despite ‘serious’ health condition
From hysterectomy and eating disorder to a tummy tuck, guesses poured in on the internet, fueling anticipation among the lot.
“The palace is worried,” the insider insisted to the outlet.
Kate Middleton underwent a 'planned' abdominal surgery last week
Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with record producer Benny Blanco last month
Princess Kate is currently recovering in the hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery last week
Taylor Swift cheered on her beau Travis Kelce all the way to Super Bowl after beating Baltimore Ravens
Rihanna previously attended Piéces jaunes Gala in Paris and watcher Lisa performed earlier this week
Halle Bailey clapped back at a critic who accused her of gaslighting about her pregnancy
Jonathan Majors was previously fired from the Marvel franchise after being convicted of domestic violence
Nicki Minaj announced ‘Bigfoot’ release days after after Megan Thee Stallion seemingly dissed her in ‘Hiss’