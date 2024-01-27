What happened to Kate Middleton?

Princess Kate, who's spending her 12th day at the London Clinic after undergoing a mystery abdominal surgery on January 16, left many in shock with her medical procedure.

According to the palace's statement, it was a "planned abdominal surgery", but some still seem to be worried about the Princess of Wales's health conditions, with several fans asking "what happened to the future Queen?"

Kate's surgery even came as a surprise to some of her close relatives as they were shocked to know that she would remain out of sight for almost three months, expressing their concerns for the mother-of-three.

The palace announced on January 17 that she had been hospitalised. As just few days earlier there was no hint of any impending issue.



Kate stepped out on Christmas morning alongside Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She was all smiles and in good sprits, exchanging laughs and cheerful banter while greeting well-wishers a church service.

Even in her broader circle of family friends, there had been no indication that anything was wrong. No one, who is not in the Middleton family chat, knows exactly what is troubling Princess Kate.

Kate is a princess, a future Queen but she is still human and thus still is entitled to privacy.

According to the palace, Kate could remain hospitalized for "10 to 14 days" before returning home to continue her recovery, and it would be unlikely for her to "return to public duties until after Easter."

The Princess is currently recovering in the London Clinic after some mystery surgery, while King Charles has also undergone a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate at the same hospital.



Princess Kate may be discharged from hospital anytime soon as she's feeling good and ready to join her children and husband at home.