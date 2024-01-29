Nicki Minaj rips into Megan Thee Stallion in new diss track amid feud

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly dissed Nicki Minaj and her husband in her track ‘Hiss’

Nicki Minaj isn’t waste time clapping back at Megan Thee Stallion.

Just days after Megan seemingly dissed Nicki and her husband in her new track, Hiss, the Queen of Rap announced that she is set to release her own diss track, Bigfoot, in response.

Taking to her social media, Nicki posted the cover art for the new single – a pink heel stepping into a giant footprint on the ground with police tape surrounding it.

The photo was accompanied by a snap of Megan seemingly on the verge of tears.

“Tomorrow, 3 PM PST,” Nicki forewarned with the hashtag “#Bigfoot” forewarning Megan of the hail of fire she is planning to bring down on her.



Prior to the announcement, the Monster rapper previewed the upcoming song with the verse, “Bad b***h, she like 6 foot/ I call her Bigfoot/ The b***h fell off/ I said get up in your good foot.”

The lyrics take a jab at an injury Megan sustained after being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.