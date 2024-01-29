Nicki Minaj rips into Megan Thee Stallion in new diss track amid feud

Nicki Minaj isn’t waste time clapping back at Megan Thee Stallion.
Just days after Megan seemingly dissed Nicki and her husband in her new track, Hiss, the Queen of Rap announced that she is set to release her own diss track, Bigfoot, in response.
Taking to her social media, Nicki posted the cover art for the new single – a pink heel stepping into a giant footprint on the ground with police tape surrounding it.
The photo was accompanied by a snap of Megan seemingly on the verge of tears.
“Tomorrow, 3 PM PST,” Nicki forewarned with the hashtag “#Bigfoot” forewarning Megan of the hail of fire she is planning to bring down on her.
Prior to the announcement, the Monster rapper previewed the upcoming song with the verse, “Bad b***h, she like 6 foot/ I call her Bigfoot/ The b***h fell off/ I said get up in your good foot.”
The lyrics take a jab at an injury Megan sustained after being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face another blow as they reportedly losing their celebrity status
Bradley Cooper's mother is reportedly causing 'tension' amid his romance with Gigi Hadid
The King of the United Kingdom recently underwent a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Megan Thee Stallion seemingly took a jab at Nicki Minaj’s husband in her new track ‘Hiss’
Gigi Hadid shares a three-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-Zayn Malik
The couple are co-parenting their daughter Bodhi
The Monarch presently recovering at the London Clinic after corrective procedure for enlarged prostate
Hannah has never spoken out about her breakup with Gianluca Cugnetto