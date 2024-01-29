Gisele Bündchen 'grief-stricken' after losing mother to cancer: report

Gisele Bündchen 'grief-stricken' after losing mother to cancer

Gisele Bündchen is mourning the loss of her mother, Vania Nonnenmacher after she reportedly passed away.

According to Brazilian outlet GZH reports, the 75-year-old was admitted to Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, where she lost her battle with cancer in on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The memorial for the retired Banco do Brasil employee will be held on Monday, reported via the outlet, in the Ecumenical Chapel of the Metropolitan Crematorium, in the Azenha neighborhood of Porto Alegre.

A farewell ceremony will follow shortly after.

Vania is survived by her six daughters, including Gisele, her twin sister Patricia, Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

The 43-year-old model has yet to publicly speak out the loss; however, she seemingly shared a close bond with her mother.

In July 2022, Gisele posted a heartfelt note to commemorate Vania’s 74th birthday alongside a carousel of photos on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Mom! I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us,” she wrote at the time.

“Thank you for always loving, inspiring and teaching us. Thank you for giving me life! Love you so much!” the model added.