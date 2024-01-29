Jamie Dornan admits ’50 Shades of Grey’ ‘damned’ his acting career

Jamie Dornan played Christian Grey alongside Dakota Johnson’s Anastasia Steele

Jamie Dornan felt doomed while filming 50 Shades of Grey.

The Irish-born actor, model, and musician revealed that he had to deal with years of “ridicule” after taking on the role of Christian Grey in the erotic romance film.

During his appearance on BBC’s Desert Island Discs radio show, Dornan, 41, admitted that he and his wife had to go into hiding to ride out the storm of controversy following the film’s release in 2015.

“I think I hid. I am coming off the back of career-altering reviews for The Fall to just ridicule almost,” he recalled, referring to his critically acclaimed role in the drama series prior to the 50 Shades franchise.

Dornan and his wife, Amelia Warner, retreated to the country home of the film’s director, where they “shut [themselves] from the world a bit and then sort of came out the other side.”

Dornan further admitted to feeling the dread of having to film two more 50 Shades installations.

“It was a strange thing because then you are like there is a bit of ridicule here and I’m now contractually doing two more of them knowing that there would be more of that damnation to come,” he reflected.

Even when he branched out into other well-received roles, he noted “there wouldn’t be many [reviews] that don’t mention 50 Shades in them.”