Nicki Minaj has ‘meltdown’ over Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss’ diss

Nicki Minaj bashed Megan Thee Stallion and her deceased mother in an explosive Instagram Live

The Queen of Rap can’t handle the heat.

Nicki Minaj went on an explosive rant bashing Megan Thee Stallion after the latter released her track, Hiss, in which she seemingly called out Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty for being a registered sex offender for the attempted rape of a woman in 1995.

Although the lyrics don’t mention any names, the lyrics allude to the Megan Law – a US federal law that requires information about convicted sex offenders to be made public.

Unwilling to let the perceived diss slide, the Monster rapper previewed and unreleased singer in which she takes a jab at a foot injury Megan sustained after being shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.

“Bad b***h, she like 6 foot/ I call her Bigfoot/ The b***h fell off / I said get up in your good foot,” Nicki rapped, and even appeared to like a few posts bashing Megan’s foot injury.

But she didn’t stop there.

The Barbie World hitmaker then went on her Instagram Live to directly address Megan, telling her to “conjure up her [dead] mother and apologise” for the “disgusting” lyric – referring to Megan’s mother who passed away from a cancerous brain tumour in 2019.

However, spectators believed Nicki took it too far and had an unnecessary “meltdown.”



“One bar made the ‘queen of rap’ have a meltdown” one fan commented under the music video for Hiss, while another noted, “The fact that all she said was ‘Megan’s Law’ and [Nicki] immediately believed it was about her + multiple members of her family tells you everything you need to know.”