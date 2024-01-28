Brad Pitt making sure upcoming racing movie is ‘100% authentic’

Brad Pitt was spotted filming scenes for his upcoming Formula 1 racing movie with co-star Javier Bardem at Rolex 24 on Saturday.

The pair have been filming scenes at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway for a couple of weeks, via Us Weekly. They also were seen at a local diner and laundromat, and will possibly continue shooting for the weekend.

John Doonan, president of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), had hosted the two actors and lauded them for keeping it authentic for the movie.

“When we were contacted by the movie team about the possibility of filming here, we were very thrilled that our property, Daytona International Speedway, the World Center of Racing and IMSA could be part of that,” Doonan said in a press conference.

“It’s a testament to the folks making the film that they want it to be 100% authentic. They ran until 2 in the morning two nights ago.”

While Pitt is the face of the movie, he will not be performing the stunts. Neither will Bardem.

Professional race car drivers Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Jan Heylen and Fred Makowiecki will be in control of the cars.