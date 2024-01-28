Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's cinematic comeback takes us back to old west

Yellowstone visionary Taylor Sheridan breaks two-year silence with a grand return to big screen



Taylor Sheridan has successfully secured the rights to adapt the non-fiction book Empire Of The Summer Moon, delving into the gripping history of the Comanche Nation.

In a fierce bidding war, Sheridan emerged victorious, ready to bring to life the captivating tale of Quanah Parker, the Last Chief of the Comanche, as he faced off against Eastward colonizing settlers.

With five Yellowstone spin-offs already in the works, Sheridan is set to write and direct this cinematic masterpiece, promising audiences an immersive journey into a pivotal chapter of American history.

Sheridan is not only set to write and direct but also produce alongside Jenny Wood for Bosque Ranch.

Originally associated with Warner Bros., the project takes a new direction under Sheridan's helm. Author S. C. Gwynne expresses excitement about Sheridan's involvement, praising his deep understanding of the Old West's myth and reality.

Gwynne's historical masterpiece traces the Comanche Nation's end in the 19th century, with Quanah Parker at the forefront.

The gripping narrative follows the captivating life of Parker's mother, Cynthia Ann Parker, abducted at a young age, and her profound impact on Comanche history.

