Janet Jackson weight gain can affect her upcoming music tour

Janet Jackson needs to loose weight for her 2024 music tour:Source

Janet Jackson has recently gained a lot of weight which can affect her upcoming tour.

A source told the National Enquirer, “Janet is really putting herself at risk. She's up-down, up-down.

Janet’s tour will begin in June and the source claimed that the singer is “under pressure to lose weight” one more time for her performances as she did last year for 2023 tour.

The source recalled, Janet lost 80 pounds to get in shape for last year's tour, only to pack it all back on.”

“Now's she's got to do it again and it'll be hell on her body! stated an insider.

The source explained, “The word is that Janet can't stop eating and is having trouble breathing and moving around.”

“There's a real fear if she isn't able to lose the weight, she might have to cancel the rest of her tour!” added an insider.

This is not the first time that the pop musician dropped a lot of weight for her State of the World tour back in 2019.

The source revealed that Janet could turn to a drastic pharmaceutical solution like Ozempic this time.

Following the last year's successful run, Janet added 35 performances to her tour schedule.

Janet is reportedly going to perform alongside Nelly, and they are scheduled to perform at all 2024 dates.

Meanwhile, Janet did not release any new music after her 2022 self-titled album.