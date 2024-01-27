Nicki Minaj drops list hinting at Megan Thee Stallion's flops

In the latest turn of events between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, a social media post by Nicki has stirred speculation about potential tensions.



The development follows the release of Megan's new song Hiss, where Minaj is believed to respond to perceived bars directed at her.

On Friday afternoon (Jan. 26), Nicki took to X, sharing a comprehensive list that seems to highlight what some interpret as Megan Thee Stallion's setbacks.

The tweet initiates by showcasing her own achievements, including recent hits with platinum and gold certifications, along with records on digital streaming platforms.

Nicki extends her commentary to address what she perceives as challenges in Megan Thee Stallion's recent releases.

Her statement includes phrases such as, "If your last 5-10 releases flopped…" and "If all the paid blogs & paid tweets = flop after flop after FLOP album."

She further delves into specifics, questioning the success of the Barbie World song, which she claims is currently 'bubbling under this week' without cracking the HOT 100.

Minaj also addresses financial aspects, alleging losses and lack of profit in Megan Thee Stallion's endeavors, notably mentioning a collaboration with 'BF.'

The post ends with a pointed remark about Megan's educational background, suggesting a lack of contract comprehension.