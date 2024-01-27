Hayden Panettiere explains why she felt distressed while filming ‘Nashville’

Hayden Panettiere reveals her traumatising experience while filming Nashville

Hayden Panettiere has recently explained why she felt distressed while filming Nashville show.



In a new interview with The Messenger, Hayden, who played the role of Juliette Barnes in the series from 2012-2018, claimed the plot was similar to her own life story.

“Straight from the beginning it was like, I’m dating a football player, Juliette dates a football player,” said the 34-year-old.

Hayden continued, “And then they turned her into an alcoholic. Then, they turned to her leaving her daughter and going to this crazy [place] in Europe.”

“And it was very obvious … they weren't doing their homework. They weren't creating new story lines,” she mentioned.

Hayden reportedly struggled with substance abuse issues and postpartum depression for last few years. Her daughter’s full custody was handed over to ex fiancee Wladimir Klitschko – which she also believed became a storyline in the show.

“They were just looking at my life and going, ‘Oh, let's just take what she's going through and put our little spin on it. And then, ta-da! It's done and done,’” reflected the Ice Princess actress.

Hayden added, “Filming was very traumatising, I felt like I was acting out my own life.”

Meanwhile, the actress has become sober since 2021.

Earlier, speaking on Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, Hayden mentioned, “I remember her daughter’s dad [Klitschko] calling me and telling me Kaya's going around and asking other women if she can call them mommy.”

Dishing out her feelings at the moment after hearing this, the Scream VI actress revealed, “My breath hitched and my heart stopped, and he was laughing. He thought this was funny and it was horrifying to me.”

“He didn't get it, as opposed to me, who saw that's a trauma reaction. That's a cry for help,” noted Hayden.