Jodie Turner-Smith becomes emotional amid Joshua Jackson romance with Lupita Nyong'o

Joshua and Lupita put on a PDA-packed display for the first time since sparking dating rumours

Following her ex Joshua Jackson's public revelation of his romance with Lupita Nyong'o, Jodie Turner-Smith posted an emotional message.

The 37-year-old actress and model surprised fans in October by filing for divorce from Joshua, 45, after four years of marriage.

Despite maintaining silence on the separation, British star Jodie recently took to Instagram to share a series of cryptic messages.

One post showed a drawing of a woman laying down on the ground whilst holding two flowers above her, with drops of water dripping down onto her face.

Alongside the image, it read: 'It's ok to feel sad after making the right decision.'

She wrote on another Instagram Story: 'Pettiness is a human trait from every era.'

The caption above the picture beneath read: 'Before Facebook, this is how we used to unfollow people,' with the image showing three people sitting alongside each other, with the head of one ripped from the photo.

The caption on Jodie's next Story read: 'And yet, somehow, I manage to go on.'

While Jodie and Joshua both still follow each other on Instagram, it is unclear if they are still linked on all social media platforms.

In December Joshua was photographed holding hands with Lupita, 40, just hours after DailyMail exclusively confirmed they're dating.

In October, they were first seen enjoying a Janelle Monáe concert together, shortly after their respective splits were announced.

Lupita broke up with her boyfriend of nearly a year Selema Masekela in late October.