Whoopi Goldberg pays heartwarming tribute to her family in upcoming memoir

Whoopi Goldberg reflects on her new memoir, based on her life, family and career

Whoopi Goldberg has paid tribute to her loved ones in her upcoming memoir, Bits & Pieces.



In a press statement shared via PEOPLE, The View co-host dished out details about her new book, which follows the story of her life, career and family.

“This book is dedicated to my mother and my brother and our time together as a small, funny little unit,” stated Goldberg.

The EGOT winner remarked, “It’s dedicated to anyone who’s found themselves on a scary path not of their choosing or dealing with loss.”

According to press release by Blackstone Publishing, the books will showcase her early life in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York City with her late mother, Emma Harris, who passed away in 2010 and her eldest brother Clyde K. Johnson, who died in 2015.

Goldberg added, “This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it’s dedicated to love.”

Interestingly, Bits & Pieces isn’t Goldberg’s first book. She previously published multiple children’s books, which included Alice and the Sugar Plum Ballerinas series.

Meanwhile, Bits & Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me will hit the bookstores on May 7, 2024.