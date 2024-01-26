Tommy Fury praises Molly-Mae Hague for support amid secret health battle

Tommy appears to be recovering well, as evidenced by a gym snapshot he shared

Tommy Fury is recovering after undergoing hand surgery on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was captured in photos on Thursday, marking his first appearance since the operation, accompanied by his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

In the pictures, Tommy's right hand was wrapped in bandages, and he was dressed in a blue T-shirt, grey shorts, and trainers, while Molly-Mae was seen in a dressing gown.

Expressing gratitude on his Instagram Story, the professional boxer praised Molly-Mae for 'holding down the fort' with their one-year-old daughter, Bambi, while he copes with having 'one hand.'

Tommy appears to be recovering well, as evidenced by a gym snapshot he shared.

Before these posts, Tommy took to Instagram from his hospital bed to announce that he had finally undergone surgery for an injury he had been postponing for years.

The father-of-one revealed he had been experiencing 'extreme pain,' preventing him from using his right hand in boxing matches. Now, he is eager and 'excited' to resume his journey.



The surgery coincided with the celebration of Bambi's first birthday on Tuesday, with Molly-Mae expressing pride in her daughter.

The Love Island couple, who met during the fifth season of the show, welcomed their first child together in 2023.