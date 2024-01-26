Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move raises eyebrows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly made an attempt to prove the royal family wrong with their 'subtle' move.



A royal expert has revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's shock plan, pinpointing what the couple wanted to communicate with their stunt in Jamaica.

Meghan and Harry's red carpet appearance was dubbed "controversial" by many as the couple were pictured with Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness, who's been very vocal about severing ties with the British monarchy.

However, Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that it was a "deliberate ploy" to prove the royal family wrong.

Veteran royal commentator said their attendance was "no accident" and posed as a 'subtle' move by them to prove how valuable they could have been for the Firm.



"This appearance by the Sussexes was no accident. It will reinforce the royal family’s views that they are not to be trusted and it seems a deliberate ploy by the couple to remind the wider world of the pull their brand could have had in the Commonwealth, Fitzwilliams told Express UK.

"Their terms of half in, half out as senior working royals, which could have involved them endorsing products for commercial gain, were obviously not acceptable."

It comes when the royal family is going through a difficult face as King Charles admitted to London's King Edward VII Hospital on Friday ahead of planned treatment for an enlarged prostate. On the other hand, Princess Kate is recovering after successful abdominal surgery last week.



Previously, Fitzwilliams flayed the California-based couple for their alleged "staged" appearance.