Rob Lowe dishes out details about failed Footloose audition

Rob Lowe makes shocking revelation about failed Footloose audition

Rob Lowe has recently dished out details about his unsuccessful Footloose audition for Kevin Bacon’s role.



Speaking on the Six Degrees With Kevin Bacon podcast, Lowe revealed that how his audition went for the classic 1984 movie.

“It's a dance audition apparently. Dance,” said the 59-year-old.

Lowe told Bacon, “By the way I think it was to a Styx song of all things. And the end of the dance was a knee slide across the floor.”

“And I hit my knees and slide across the floor into a lineup of [former Paramount Pictures CEO] Sherry Lansing, [screenwriter] Dean Pitchford, [producer] Craig Zadan,” recalled The Outsiders star.

Lowe mentioned, “And my knee explodes… Explodes! Pop. And they take me out of the soundstage on a stretcher.”

The Unstable actor disclosed, “Craig Zadan and the producers, who were friends of mine and were very pro-me doing this movie go up to me and go, 'Hey man, it's cool. At the end of the day, we really decided, we're just going to hire a dancer for the part.”

However, Lowe found out a week later that Bacon scored the role instead of him.

“Goddamn these guys! That's a real actor!’” mentioned The West Wing actor.

Bacon responded, “Well, that is a great Hollywood story.”