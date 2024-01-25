Stassi Schroeder reveals why she will not join ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spinoff

Vanderpump Rules alum, Stassi Schroeder turned down the opportunity to appear in the spin-off reality series, The Valley.

Schroeder, 35, appeared on the SiriusXM radio show Wednesday and told host Jeff Lewis that it’s not the Network’s fault that when Lewis expressed disappointment she won’t be filming.

“Once this idea was brought up and they were like, ‘OK, we’re going to film a sizzle with all the people that would be on it’ … every fibre of my being voted no,” she candidly recalled.

A sizzle reel refers to a short montage of clips to give execs an idea of what to expect from the show.

Schroeder was one of the original cast members of Vanderump Rules when it premiered in 2013 and she stayed with the hit series for eight seasons.

When Lewis asked why she did not want to return, Schroeder said there were “a lot of different reasons.”

“First of all,” the former Sur server explained, “it wouldn’t be a reflection of what my reality is.”

She added, “I’m friendly with some of them, I’m acquaintances with some of them. And some of the new ones, too, that I think are lovely. But it’s not my crew.”

Schroeder also said that she doesn’t want to “have to go and do things that [she] normally wouldn’t do. I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now because I really like my life right now.”

She and Kristen Doute were fired from the show in 2020 after they reported their castmate Faith Stowers wrongfully for a crime she did not commit.