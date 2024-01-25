Jennifer Garner opens up about her parenting strategy with daughters

Jennifer Garner reflects on her parenting technique for children

Jennifer Garner has recently opened up about her parenting style and explained how different her two daughters are in temperament.



Speaking to Dr Aliza Pressman on the latest episode of Raising Good Humans podcast, the 13 Going On 30 actress talked about Violet and Seraphina, saying, “It was interesting thinking about temperament.”

“Their personal mission statements and value statements were as if they had never met. It was interesting,” explained the actress.

Jennifer disclosed that she used to ask her daughters about New Year resolution, which she would do with her children every year.

“On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc,” stated the actress.

Jennifer, who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-husband Ben Affleck, added, “They never show it to me, I wish! I let them have their privacy whatever.”

The actress also revealed what she hoped for all her children and that’s to have “sense of humour”.

Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you,” she quipped.

Jennifer added, “Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!”

Reflecting on her parenting technique, the actress mentioned, “The best thing for them was for me to build up my own life so I wasn't so on top of them It gives them space.”