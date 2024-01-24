Catherine O’ Hara reflects on her experience of filming Beetlejuice 2

Catherine O’ Hara opens up about her experience of filming Beetlejuice 2

Catherine O’ Hara has recently opened up about her experience of filming Beetlejuice 2.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Catherine expressed her happiness over reuniting with co-stars like Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder and director Tim Burton after 35 years of first Beetlejuice movie.

“Winona, God bless her, looks the same. She looks beautiful, beautiful skin,” said the 69-year-old about her on-screen stepdaughter.

Catherine remarked, “I've been needing Tim to do some digital youth-anizing on me.”

Calling her experience fun and scary, Catherine also worked with new cast member such as Jenna Ortega.

“Jenna Ortega's great. Love her. What a cool young woman. Wow,” stated the actress.

Jenna has reportedly played the daughter of Winona’s character and Monica plays the wife of Beetlejuice.

Catherine mentioned, “I don’t want to blow it for anyone. I don’t want to spoil the fun for anyone.”

Recalling her first Beetlejuice movie, Catherine pointed out, “It was really fun. It was really fun.”

“And doing this last Beetlejuice was really fun too. I know [Burton] really wanted to get that feeling back on a set, and he got it,” she continued.

While discussing about Michael, Catherine maintained, “I would see Michael Keaton once in a while at a party or something, and we'd text. After I saw him do some great work. I would text him, congratulations, whatever. And I love him; he's just so funny.”

“He's a great improviser too. Any bit, he's just nonstop funny in such a relaxed, great natural way,” she added.