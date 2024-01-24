Jennifer Lawrence addresses first fashion faux pas at Sundance Film Festival

Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her fashion mistake at Sundance film festival in 2010

Jennifer Lawrence has recently opened up about her first fashion faux pas at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2010.



The Hunger Games star spoke to PEOPLE and revealed she was not “wearing proper snow boots” at the time as a first-timer at the festival.

“I was trying to walk in high heels through frozen streets that stood out,” recalled the 33-year-old.

Jennifer mentioned, “I was in, like, Louboutin boots sliding all over the place,” at the snowy Park City, Utah, fest.

Explaining how she made the way through snow at Sundance, the actress quipped, “It’s fun, it just makes things harder to get to. It’s also the first time I learned the term ‘catty corner!’”

Reflecting on her award-winning debut of Winter Bone, Jennifer talked about her first real exposure to limelight.

“I remember it being the first time that somebody wanted to interview me and was really interested because they thought I was a good actor,” added the Silver Lining Playbook actress.

Not only that, Jennifer was also nominated for her role in Winter Bone at the 2011 Oscars.

When questioned what she loved about the festival, the actress pointed out, “I love the films that come out of there and I love the kind of audience that it draws.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer will next be in new movie project, Sue, which she will play the role of Hollywood agent Sue Mengers.