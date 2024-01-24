Kim Kardashian doubles down on Balenciaga partnership amid severe backlash

Kim Kardashian previously expressed her ‘shock’ and ‘disgust’ for Balenciaga’s alleged child abuse

Kim Kardashian is ignoring the backlash she received for partnering up with controversial brand Balenciaga.

In fact, the reality TV star doubled-down on her support for the luxury fashion house – which came under fire last year for a controversial ad campaign featuring children in a BDSM theme – by bragging her extensive Balenciaga bags collection.

In a series of photo posted to her Instagram Tuesday, the Skims founder – who was recently named an ambassador for the label – promoted the brand by posing in her closet brimming with what were easily a hundred Balenciaga hand bags.

“My guess will be 130,” she told camera crew before counting each one – and her guess was pretty close as she actually had 129.

Fans flooded the comment section with their disappointment, with one writing, “How quickly she forgot about the kid bondage campaign once she saw the $$$$$$.”

Another pointed out her hypocrisy and noted, “I usually respect Kim’s business decisions so much. However, this is so tone deaf, and goes against everything she has said publicly.”



Last year, the mother of four declared that she was “shaken” and “disgusted” by the ad campaign that stirred up a storm of controversy by featuring children in a BDSM theme.

However, after Balenciaga issued an apology, Kardashian reflected, “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”